StockMarketWire.com - GoldStone Resources said both the mining operating permit and the water use permit for the company's Homase south pit within the AKHM project in Ghana had been awarded to the project.
'The company now has all of the key permits required to progress the developments at the Homase South Pit and looks forward to updating on progress in due course,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
