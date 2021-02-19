StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company 88 Energy said it was making progress toward the start of drilling at its Merlin-1 well in Alaska, which was set to spud in the first week of March.
The mobilisation of rig-111 to the Merlin-1 drilling location had commenced, with spud now scheduled for the 1st week of March 2021, the company said. Drilling was expected to take about 3‑to-4 weeks, including logging.
'Dependent on the results from the logging, the well will then be flow tested,' the company said.
The company also said drilling would target the extension of Nanushuk play.
At 8:03am: (LON:88E) 88 Energy Ltd share price was 0p at 0.47p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: