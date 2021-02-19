StockMarketWire.com - Warehouse investor Urban Logistics said it has acquired six sites for £27.8 million.
The acquisitions include four properties from Kinaxia Logistics for £17.3 million in Macclesfield, Telford, Royal Wootton Bassett and Yate.
The company also purchased a 125,000 square foot property for £3.8 million in Rotherham, which is let to Green Forest Solutions until 2025. It also paid £6.7 million for a property in Leigh.
Chief executive Richard Moffitt said: ‘We are delighted with these new logistics assets which are perfectly positioned to deliver essential goods the last mile to customers and businesses in key conurbations. ‘In line with our strategic focus, all of these assets are single-let properties servicing high quality logistics tenants.’
At 8:15am: [LON:SHED] Urban Logistics REIT Plc share price was 0p at 142.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: