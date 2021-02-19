StockMarketWire.com - Nickel development company Horizonte Minerals said it had raised gross proceeds of approximately £18.0 million from the placing of shares.
A total of 162,718,353 shares had been placed with new and existing investors at a price of 7.5 pence per share, the company said.
'The financing completed today provides Horizonte with a strong balance sheet as we enter this next phase of the Company's evolution as we advance Araguaia through to start of construction. This funding allows us to fast track critical path workstreams, advance long lead items and continue to build our team,' the company said.
At 8:34am: [LON:HZM] Horizonte Minerals PLC share price was 0p at 6.1p
