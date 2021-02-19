StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 had a subdued start on Friday after UK retail sales tumbled by 8.2%, highlighting the damage inflicted on business by lockdown.
The index was flat at 6,613.50. The FTSE 250 recorded a rise of 0.19% to 20,973.07.
NatWest reported an operating loss of £351 million for 2020, down from £4.2 billion pre-tax profit last year.
The bank said net impairment charges were £3.2 billion and announced it will pay a dividend of three pence per share.
Its shares rose 0.29% to 170.8p.
Real estate investment trust Segro reported a rise in pre-tax profit of 10.8% to £296.5 million for 2020.
It said revenue for the year fell to £431.7 million, down from £432.5 million in 2019.
Shares climbed 1.33% to 975.6p.
Real Estate investment company Civitas Social Housing said it had secured a new seven year interest only loan facility of £84.55 million from M&G Investment Management to support its growth plans.
The facility was priced at 2.75% above a fixed rate set by reference to the LIBOR swap rate of the loan term.
Its shares were up 0.15% to 107.8p.
Media platform Future upgraded its outlook on annual profit following a 'positive' start to the year. Its shares advanced 6.5% to £20.25.
Care property investor and developer Assura said it had completed the acquisition of primary care developer Apollo Capital Projects Development.
Its shares moved higher by 0.4% to 73.5p.
The City of London Investment Trust reported first-half returns that lagged its benchmark as the company was underweight sectors that appreciated sharply.
For the half year ended 31 December, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £95.5 million, compared with a profit of £94.6 million year-on-year.
Shares rose 0.3% to 358.5p.
Georgia-based TBC Bank reported a fall in annual profit in the fourth quarter due to lower interest rates and limited lending growth due to the pandemic.
The bank said underlying profit fell to 322.5 million lari ($97.96 million) for the 12 months ending 31 December, down from from 540.3 million lari (163.23) million the previous year.
Its shares fell 1.8% to £11.98.
Daily Mail and General Trust said it had agreed to sell Hobsons, its EdTech business, in two separate transactions, for approximately US$410 million.
Its shares climbed 4.2% to 813p
Insulation and building envelope business Kingspan reported a rise in profit in 2020, though said the ongoing increase in raw materials would continue and remain a challenge.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit rose to €459.7 million from €454.4 million, while revenue slipped 2% to €4.6 billion.
Shares rose 2.8% to 58.6p.
Stockbroking and investment management company Fiske narrowed its half-year losses as assets under management were boosted by rising markets an uptick in management fees.
For the half year to 30 November 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £27,000 from £158,000, while revenues rose 11% to £2.8 million year-on-year.
Its shares rose 7.7% to 70p. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
