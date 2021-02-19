StockMarketWire.com - Circuit board laminates and materials supplier Holders Technology swung to an annual loss as the Covid-19 pandemic dented revenue in its lighting and control solutions business.
For the year ended 30 November 2020, the company reported pre-tax loss of £264,000 from a profit of £150,000 a year earlier as revenue fell to £9.8 million from £12.2 million.
The company despite efforts to reduce costs, the lighting and control solutions business became loss making in the period.
The final dividend declared was 0.25p per share, taking the total for the year to 0.50p, down from 0.75p.
At 9:25am: [LON:HDT] Holders Technology PLC share price was 0p at 37.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
