StockMarketWire.com - Cadence Minerals said DEV Mineracao would now commence operations to ship sufficient iron ore to realise a US$10 million profit from the Amapa iron ore stockpiles in Brazil.
The update comes as the the court ruling went into effect, with discussions continuing between DEV, Cadence and Indo Sino and the secured bank creditors in relation to a final settlement agreement.
Upon the final settlement agreement with the bank creditors, Cadence would would complete its initial 20% investment in the Amapa project, the company said.
At 9:32am: [LON:KDNC] Cadence Minerals Plc share price was 0p at 15.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: