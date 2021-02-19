StockMarketWire.com - SourceBio said it has entered into an agreement with outsourcing specialist Mitie Security to manage the delivery of Covid-19 testing services as part of the Department of Health and Social Care’s pilot scheme.
The company will also oversee all laboratory operations, clinical governance, quality assurance, staff training, sample processing and information management.
Currently four mobile testing laboratories using Oxford Nanopore's LamPORE tests for Covid-19 have been deployed in the pilot.
SourceBio will manage the mobile testing service on behalf of Mitie for the remainder of the pilot and is working towards continued involvement in a potential UK-wide programme.
Executive chairman Jay LeCoque said: ‘We are very proud to support the UK's national testing effort to bring gold standard testing to the local communities as part of the effort to get the nation back to work. The need for localised testing and monitoring of infections is critical as the vaccine program accelerates. This project also highlights our continued work with the DHSC on multiple fronts as they work to manage the pandemic as it evolves.’
