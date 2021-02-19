StockMarketWire.com - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda has announced that Amr AbouelSeoud, who has served as a director of the company since 7 September 2018, has stepped down from the board with effect from 18 February 2021.
Aston Martin Lagonda announced that the shareholding of the Adeem/Primewagon shareholder group is now less than 7% of its issued share capital.
In accordance with the relationship agreement between the company and the Adeem/PW Group, AbouelSeoud, the representative director of the Adeem/PW Group, agreed to step down and the relationship agreement has been terminated.
AbouelSeoud was the longest serving director within the group since March 2007.
Aston Martin Lagonda said: 'The company thanks Mr. AbouelSeoud for his many years of service and support to the Aston Martin group and wishes him well for the future.'
At 1:50pm: [LON:AML] Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 65.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: