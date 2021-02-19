StockMarketWire.com - Technology company investor Vela Technologies has generated proceeds of £233,801 through a disposal of 1,000,000 shares in Kanabo at a price of 23.5p per share which will be used to make further investments.
On 6 February 2021, Vela announced it had invested £150,000 in Kanabo in conjunction with its reverse takeover acquisition of Kanabo and its admission to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
The disposal reflects a net profit of £168,801 after it originally subscribed for 2,307,692 shares in Kanabo at a price of 6.5p per share.
It continues to hold 1,307,692 shares in Kanabo.
