StockMarketWire.com - Biomass-based renewable energy group Active Energy said the CLN restructuring and fundraising announced on 1 February 2021 received approval at its general meeting today (19 February).
Chief executive Michael Rowan said: 'We would like to thank current shareholders, former CLN holders and new shareholders for their continuing support of Active Energy.
'The completion of the corporate restructuring represents a significant milestone for Active Energy and will allow us to accelerate our business plans for CoalSwitch and the Lumberton site.'
He added: 'Construction work is underway to complete the commissioning of the up to 5tph reference plant and we look forward to completing the development of Lumberton and exploiting additional commercial opportunities in North America in the months ahead.' At 2:09pm: [LON:AEG] Active Energy Group share price was 0p at 0.47p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
