StockMarketWire.com - Bus operator Rotala has said that no staff were injured and neither are there any long-term financial consequences after it suffered a fire in the administrative offices of its Heathrow depot at Stanwell, Middlesex earlier this week.
The company announced that the fire was not thought to be malicious and that it did not affect the vehicle maintenance areas or damage any of its vehicles, meaning normal bus operations are unaffected.
Rotala said: 'Repair to the building and rectification of the considerable smoke and water damage is estimated at this stage to cost approximately £250,000, which is expected to be fully recoverable from insurance with more than one insurer.
'There are therefore not expected to be any long-term financial consequences for the company.'
