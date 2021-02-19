StockMarketWire.com - Software provider Idox confirmed it has entered into talks with Dye & Durham regarding a possible cash offer.
The board said it has received three non-binding indicative proposals regarding possible cash offers from Dye & Durham, with the latest proposal on 18 February 2021 for a possible cash offer for Idox at a price of 75p per ordinary share.
The board of Idox said it has entered discussions with Dye & Durham 'in order to explore a basis for the agreement of a recommended cash offer for Idox.
Idox stated that there was no certainty an offer will be made.
At 2:30pm: [LON:IDOX] Idox Plc share price was 0p at 48.4p
