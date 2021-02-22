StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health said its partnership with Newcastle Premier Health would supply Covid-19 testing services to Leeds Bradford Airport from the company's laboratory in Manchester.
Newcastle Premier Health was a provider of independent medical services in Newcastle and the North East.
The companies were partnering with Leeds Bradford Airport to offer an onsite Covid-19 service for departing and arriving passengers, and for the local community.
'While the timing of any lockdown relaxations and increases in passenger traffic are unclear at present, we are primed for when these restrictions are lifted at Leeds Bradford and other travel hubs around the country,' chief executive Lyn Rees said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
