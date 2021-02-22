StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences investor NetScientific said portfolio company ProAxsis had inked a global licensing agreement with the University of Geneva and the University Hospital of Geneva.
The pact was struck to develop new assays against fractures and other metabolic bone diseases.
University researchers had developed novel assay for a Cathepsin K-dependent periostin cleavage product, as a biomarker of bone fragility related to disorders such as osteoporosis.
The technology was currently the subject of patent applications in Europe and the US.
'As a result of this agreement, ProAxsis will complete the technical validation of the assay, and seek to commercialise the assay in key territories before the end of 2021,' the company said.
NetScientific currently held 95% of ProAxsis on a fully diluted basis.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
