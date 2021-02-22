StockMarketWire.com - Medical cannabis focused investor Sativa Wellness announced that its clinics in Bath and Bristol had booked up to £27,000 a day in Covid testing revenues in December.
The company also said it had opened its 10th testing facility with a further 20 in-pharmacy clinics in process.
Current clinics also were located in Swindon, Exeter, London, Reading., Cardiff, Newport, Southampton and Cheltenham.
'The prospects for the company are very positive,' executive chairman Geremy Thomas said.
'Recent restructuring has improved our cash runway, ensuring our cash reserves remain robust.'
'New wellness revenue streams are set to increase substantially and existing CBD revenues are anticipated to rebound as the high street recovers from the pandemic.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
