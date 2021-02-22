StockMarketWire.com - Private equity firm GardaWorld pledged to stick with its improved 235 pence a share offer for security company G4S, paving the way for rival bidder Allied Universal to move ahead with its accepted bid for the company.
G4S had previously rejected GardaWorld's offer of 235 pence per share in favour of Allied Universal's 245 pence a share bid.
'In light of the above, we have concluded that priced above 235 pence per share, there are better and less risky opportunities available to GardaWorld,' GardaWorld said, after taking time to consider whether to improve its offer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
