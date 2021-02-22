StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Tertiary Minerals said drilling was scheduled to start on Monday at its Lucky copper project in Nevada.
The target was a disseminated sediment hosted, intrusion-related copper deposit.
Results of the drilling would be advised once analytical results became available.
'We have decided to drill at an early stage on this project as historical exploration results present an immediate target with reported copper mineralisation that needs to be confirmed and put into a better geological context,' executive chairman Patrick Cheetham said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
