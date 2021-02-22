StockMarketWire.com - X-ray imaging company Image Scan said demand continues to be held back by the impact of the pandemic as orders, particularly in its security segment, continued to be delayed.
'This impact has been most noticeable in delays to the placing of larger, multi-unit orders by our government customers,' the company said.
The order pipeline in both security and industrial markets was showing some signs of recovery and the performance in the second half would be dependent on timely receipt of those orders, it added.
The bank balance stood at £1.1m of cash as at 31 January.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
