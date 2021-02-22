StockMarketWire.com - Teleradiology services provider Medica said it had formed an equal joint venture with Integral Diagnostics to provide reporting services and increased capacity in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Ireland.
The venture, dubbed MedX, would provide access to a pool of dual-qualified radiologists who would support both companies' acute, out-of-hours reporting services.
The partners would also collaborate in areas of mutual interest, including deployment of augmented intelligence solutions.
MedX would be registered in Australia and its board would comprise Integral Diagnostics chief executive Ian Kadish and finance head Anne Lockwood, as well as Medica CEO Stuart Quin and finance head Richard Jones.
At 8:00am: [LON:MGP] Medica Group Plc share price was 0p at 119p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
