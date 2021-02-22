StockMarketWire.com - Graphene nanoplatelets products maker Directa Plus said it had has signed a supply and a strategic R&D with battery maker NexTech Batteries.
Under the supply agreement, with an initial duration of three years and an option to extend for an additional two years, Directa Plus would supply 300kg of nanoplatelets in 2021 to NexTech for the production to be used in the production the latter's first generation of Li-S batteries.
Quantities for delivery in each subsequent year would be agreed between the parties at the end of each year.
NexTech was currently initiating strategic customers and third party sampling and validation with the intent to deploy batteries in mule vehicles and real-world systems towards the end of 2021.
At 8:04am: [LON:DCTA] Directa Plus Plc share price was 0p at 61p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Latest share price and company details: