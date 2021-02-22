StockMarketWire.com - Mobile payments and messaging company Fonix reported a rise in profit in the first half of the year, as revenue rose by a quarter thanks to increased demand.
For the half year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit rose to £3.5 million from £3.4 million year-on-year as revenue climbed 25% to £24.6m
The company declared a maiden interim dividend of 1.7p per share.
The company also said it had appointed Michael Foulkes as chief financial officer. Foulkes would succeed Rupert Horner as a full time CFO of the Company on 29 March 2021.
Looking ahead, Fonix said it 'expects continued growth through 2021 from both existing clients and a strong pipeline of new business opportunities.'
At 8:27am: [LON:FNX] share price was 0p at 112p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
