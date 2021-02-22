StockMarketWire.com - Transport corridor analytics group Maestrano said it had set up an international advisory board for its Cordel automated infrastructure monitoring subsidiary.
Maestrano said it had secured senior railway executives for the board from its key markets of Australia, the UK and US.
The board would provide Cordel with advice on business strategy and insights on current and future trends in key markets.
It would be chaired by Maestrano non-executive director Nick McInnes.
At 8:46am: [LON:MNO] Maestrano Group Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 10p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
