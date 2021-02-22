StockMarketWire.com - Property portal OnTheMarket upgraded its earnings and revenue guidance, citing a strong performance over Christmas and through January.
Adjusted operating profit for the year to 31 January was now expected at around £2.3 million, swinging from a year-on-year loss of £9.2 million, on revenue of £23 million.
The company previously had guided for adjusted operating earnings of £1.5 million on revenue of £22.5 million.
Net cash at 31 January was £10.7 million.
'These expected results reflect the measures taken during the year to support agents through customer discounts, whilst at the same time reducing costs and conserving cash, particularly through a reduction in marketing expenditure,' OnTheMarket said.
Looking forward, it said that while it continued to monitor the impact of Covid-19, it expected marketing expenditure to return to more usual levels in the year to 31 January 2022.
'With a strong balance sheet and anticipated continued growth in the revenue-generating customer base, the company is also planning to increase investment in new products and services and to invest further in internal website development resources,' the company said.
