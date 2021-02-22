StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Chariot Oil & Gas said it had signed a collaboration agreement with Subsea Integration Alliance to work together to enable the construct and operate the Anchois gas development project in Morocco.
Chariot held a 75% interest and operatorship of the Lixus offshore licence in Morocco, which contained the Anchois gas discovery, in partnership with ONHYM which held a 25% interest.
'We believe that 2021 will be an exciting year for the business, as we look to commence with our operational plans at Anchois and further enhance our portfolio to include other commercial opportunities along the theme of energy transition,' Chariot Oil & Gas said.
At 8:56am: [LON:CHAR] Chariot Oil Gas Ltd share price was 0p at 10.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
