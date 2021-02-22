StockMarketWire.com - Domain names and web services seller CentralNic said it had entered into a binding agreement to acquire Wando Internet Solutions for up to €10.8 million.
Based in Berlin, Germany, Wando operates in the fields of social marketing, display advertising and SEM advertising.
Under the terms of the agreement, the company paid an initial €5.4 million. The sellers of Wando may earn up to another EUR 5.4m payable in Q3 2022, if performance targets are met.
At 9:19am: [LON:CNIC] Centralnic Group Plc share price was 0p at 81p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
