StockMarketWire.com - Cloud company Imimobile said the listing of its shares on the London Stock Exchange had been cancelled amid progress on its impending takeover by Cisco System.
The scheme arrangement for the takeover from Cisco had become effective, and IMImobile said it confirmed that the listing of its shares on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market has been cancelled from 7.00 a.m. on 22 February.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
