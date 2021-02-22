StockMarketWire.com - Specialty insurer Randall & Quilter said its program management business had boosted its annual premium revenue.
Gross written premium at the business in the year through December had jumped 46% to $538.9 million.
'In 2020, our Program Management business trading under the Accredited banner continued its strong growth,' chief executive Alan Quilter said.
'Our brand and growing reputation in Europe and the US is affording us many opportunities and, with our strong underwriting teams in place across many sectors we look forward to further growth in 2021.'
At 9:32am: [LON:RQIH] Randall Quilter Investment Holdings LTD share price was 0p at 182.5p
