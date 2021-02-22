StockMarketWire.com - Insurance premium finance specialist Orchard Funding said its first-half lending volumes had dropped 21% amid a drop in demand.

Lending for the six months through January had fallen to £30 million, down from £37.9 million year-on-year, as expected.

'Revenue for the first half is expected to be broadly in line with expectations, while costs have remained stable,' the company said.

'Whilst the board is confident of the long-term prospects of the group, it remains mindful of the downward pressure on lending caused by Covid-19, consequential lockdowns and ongoing economic uncertainty in the second half.'


At 9:44am: [LON:ORCH] Orchard Funding Group Plc share price was 0p at 50p



