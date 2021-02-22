StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain based in the UK (LSE: ARB), is had it had signed a commercial agreement with crypto mining machine supplier ePIC Blockchain Technologies, to receive priority access to state-of-the-art ASIC mining rigs.
As part of the agreement, Argo had committed to an initial purchase of US$8 million of ePIC's mining rigs and would have priority on all future production runs of ePIC machines globally for 2021 and 2022.
Expected delivery of the machines would begin in early Q4, 2021. Larger scale delivery of ePIC machines would commence in 2022.
The companies would also work together throughout the development process to build machines specifically to Argo's specifications.
At 9:48am: [LON:ARB] Argo Blockchain Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 8.18p
