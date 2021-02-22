StockMarketWire.com - Israel-focused gem miner Shefa Gems said it had been granted a second prospecting license for the Bat Shlomo project.
The company said the award took what is one of its primary exploration targets towards a certificate of discovery and potentially a mining licence.
The prospecting licence allowed the company to carry out a work programme comprising of a drilling plan, a conceptual mining plan and a technical economic evaluation.
At 10:00am: [LON:SEFA] Shefa Yamim Ltd share price was 0p at 2.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
