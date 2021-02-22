StockMarketWire.com - Guild Esports, an owner and developer of esports teams, said it had filed an application with OTC Markets Group for its shares to be cross-traded publicly on the OTCQB Venture Market.
The shares would trade under the ticker "GULDF", which would make Guild's shares more widely available to North American investors.
At 10:05am: [LON:GILD] share price was 0p at 5.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
