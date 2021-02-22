StockMarketWire.com - Sanofi and GSK have initiated a new Phase 2 study of their 'adjuvanted recombinant' protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate
The Phase 2 study will assess the potential for refined antigen formulation to achieve optimal immune response, including in older adults. If the results are positive, a Phase 3 study will start in Q2 2021, with a vaccine expected to be available in Q4 2021.
The Phase 2 study includes 720 volunteers aged 18 and over to select the most appropriate antigen dosage for Phase 3 evaluation of their adjuvanted recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
'Over the past few weeks, our teams have worked to refine the antigen formulation of our recombinant-protein vaccine, based on learnings from our initial Phase 1/2 study,' said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and Hhad of Sanofi Pasteur.
'We are confident that our vaccine candidate has strong potential and we are very encouraged by the latest preclinical data. This new Phase 2 study will enable us to identify the final vaccine formulation for adults of all ages. We have demonstrated our commitment to focusing efforts and capabilities towards the global fight against the pandemic, and this new study takes us a step closer to achieving our primary goal of developing a COVID-19 vaccine with a good efficacy and safety profile.'
The new Phase 2 trial is a randomised, double-blind, multi-centre dose finding study conducted in adults aged 18 years of age and older to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of two injections given 21 days apart. The trial will include equal numbers of adults 18 to 59 years and those 60 years and above.
Three different antigen doses with a fixed dose of adjuvant will be tested in a total study population of 720 volunteers, in the United States, Honduras and Panama. Results of the Phase 2 trial will inform the Phase 3 protocol.
In parallel to the new Phase 2 study and recognising the global emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants and their potential impact on vaccine efficacy, Sanofi has commenced development work against new variants which will be used to inform the next stages of the Sanofi/GSK development programme.
In December 2020, Phase 1/2 study results showed an immune response comparable to patients who had recovered from COVID-19 in adults aged 18 to 49 years, but a lower immune response in older adults, likely due to an insufficient concentration of the antigen.
At 1:48pm: [LON:GSK] Glaxosmithkline PLC share price was 0p at 1437p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: