StockMarketWire.com - Premier African Minerals has appointed New York-based EAS Advisors as its corporate adviser to assist with introductions to institutions and funding.
The appointment, and potential subsequent funding, will enable the company to proceed with development of its current mining and exploration projects in Sub-Saharan Africa, in particular a Definitive Feasibility Study at the company's Zulu Lithium project in Zimbabwe.
Having participated in over US$6 billion in transactions since inception, EAS has been instrumental in a number of financing arrangements and has a sound record for backing early finance deals for a number of natural resource focused companies.
EAS founder, Edward Sugar said: 'With ever increasing EV demand the need for development of lithium projects becomes more essential. We're looking forward to working with the Company regarding its ongoing finance, particularly regarding the Company's Zulu lithium project, as well as lifting its profile in North America.'
