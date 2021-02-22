StockMarketWire.com - Anglo Asian Mining has announced a special dividend for the year ending December 31, 2020 of US 1.5 cents per ordinary share.
This special dividend is to be paid on March 11, 2021 to shareholders on the share register on February 12, 2021.
It is payable in cash in sterling, converted using the average of the sterling closing mid-price using the exchange rate published by the Bank of England at 16:00 GMT each day from the 15 to 19 February 2021, being £1 = US$1.3932.
Accordingly, the amount of sterling dividend payable in cash on 11 March 2021 will be: 1.0767 pence per ordinary share.
A scrip dividend or any other dividend reinvestment plan will not be offered by Anglo Asian Mining plc.
At 2:54pm: [LON:AAZ] Anglo Asian Mining PLC share price was 0p at 135p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: