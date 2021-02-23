StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Aviva sold its French business to Aema Groupe for €3.2 billion as part of a plan to focus on its UK, Ireland and Canada businesses.
The transaction covered Aviva's French life, general insurance, and asset management businesses and its 75% stake in UFF5, the company said.
The sale would be increase Aviva's solvency II capital surplus by about £0.8 billion and Solvency 2 cover ratio by about 22%.
Upon completion of the deal, the company would see excess capital increase above 180%.
'The sale of Aviva France is a very significant milestone in the delivery of our strategy ... [and] will increase Aviva's financial strength, remove significant volatility and bring real focus to the group,' Aviva said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
