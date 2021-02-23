StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Premier Oil said all regulatory conditions related to its planned merger with Chrysaor had been satisfied.
The deal now only remained subject to sanction by a Scottish Court of restructuring plans, expected to take place on 19 March.
Premier said it expected the transaction to complete on 31 March, on which date its shares would be readmitted to trading on 1 April as Harbour Energy.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
