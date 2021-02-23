StockMarketWire.com - Cellular materials group Zotefoams said a new £23 million plant in Brzeg, Poland had commenced production this month.
The plant, under construction since February 2019, was built in a key strategic move to increase global capacity and optimise service levels for many customers in continental Europe.
Zotefoams said it would add 15% capacity to its annual global foam production capacity, with the 8-hectare site is large enough to accommodate significant future expansion.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
