StockMarketWire.com - Listed infrastructure investment company HICL said it remained on track to deliver its dividend target as the impact of pandemic lockdowns had 'largely been mitigated.'
The company remained on track to deliver the target dividend for the current year ending 31 March 2021 of 8.25p per share, and the company reaffirmed the 8.25p dividend target for the 2022 financial year.
For the month to 14 February, the performance of the company's High Speed 1 asset has fallen by less than expected 5%, while its Northwest Parkway (USA) asset has been slightly behind forecast assumptions, down 42%.
Its A63 Motorway asset in France was down 35% compared with estimates released in September for a 32% decline.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: