StockMarketWire.com - Property developer Sigma Capital announced the launch of its first private rental sector project in Scotland with Springfield Properties.
The site would comprise 75 family rental homes with a combined estimated rental value of about £0.76 million per annum.
It was part of a new standalone village development of around 3,000 homes already well underway by Springfield at Bertha Park, outside Perth on the Ruthvenfield Road.
The gross development cost of Sigma's site was £11.8 million, including land acquisition.
It was being delivered under a fixed-price 'design and build' contract, with construction on the site expected to commence in late March.
At 9:18am: [LON:SGM] Sigma Capital Group PLC share price was 0p at 125.5p
