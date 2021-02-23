StockMarketWire.com - Business recovery and financial services company Begbies Traynor reported that it expected annual results 'at least' in line with expectations as momentum continued in the third quarter of the year.
In the third quarter ended 31 January 2021, the group had continued its strong trading performance since the half year across both of its operating divisions, the company said.
The company said it was 'confident of the outcome for the full year and delivering results at least in line with expectations for the year as a whole.'
The current range of analyst forecasts for adjusted pre-tax profit was £10.2 million to £10.7 million.
At 9:25am: [LON:BEG] Begbies Traynor Group PLC share price was 0p at 86p
