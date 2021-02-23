StockMarketWire.com - Fintech group SimplyBiz said Zahid Bilgrami, the head of its recently acquired research business Defaqto, was standing down.
Bilgrami had been working on his departure for six months and was handing the reins to John Milliken, from 1 March.
Milliken had previously been chief executive of Cantab Research and operations head at Infomedia.
At 9:30am: [LON:SBIZ] The Simplybiz Group Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was 0p at 165p
