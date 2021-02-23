StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Strategic Minerals said its Cornwall Resources unit was investigating the possible presence of extensions of mineralisation to the west of the presently established Redmoor resource.
Multiple prospective targets for tin and copper have been identified as a result of a review of historic exploration data to the west of the Redmoor deposit.
The investigation was being carried out via a trenching and auger exploration program.
Historic drill intercepts had repored up to 1.26% tin over 2.55 metres in core, and 0.23% tin in percussion samples, the company said.
At 9:34am: [LON:SML] Strategic Minerals PLC share price was 0p at 0.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
