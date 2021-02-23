StockMarketWire.com - Medical imaging company Feedback reported wider first-half losses on increased investment to develop and roll out its flagship medical messaging device.
For the six months to 30 November 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £918,000 from £691,000 year-on-year, with revenue falling to £165,000 from £269,000.
The company invested £672,000, up from £301,000 last year, to develop and deploy its flagship product, Bleepa.
'We have an exciting pipeline of opportunities which has grown significantly on the back of the progress made during the period,' the company said.
'Commercialisation [of Bleepa] is clearly the key priority and we believe that we will make strong headway in this area in the coming months,' it added.
At 9:40am: [LON:FDBK] Feedback PLC share price was 0p at 1.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
