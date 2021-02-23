StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Kosmos Energy said it intended to offer $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028.
The net proceeds from the offering would be used to repay outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility and commercial debt facilities and for general corporate purposes, the company said.
At 9:59am: [LON:KOS] Kosmos Energy Ltd share price was 0p at 89.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
