StockMarketWire.com - International online gaming operator, Gamesys Group, has partnered with Big Time Gaming to unveil a new branded MEGAWAYS Casino site in the UK.
MEGAWAYS Casino combines the Megaways games mechanic with a product offering on an exclusive site developed by Gamesys.
As part of its ongoing commitment to safer gambling, Gamesys has built the site with easy-to-use services and tools to help customers play responsibly - such as session reminders, deposit limits and cool off periods.
MEGAWAYS Casino is the newest addition to Gamesys' UK portfolio and further demonstrates the group's successful strategy of partnering with leading brands and publishers to develop an innovative, engaging range of games and destinations.
This latest product launch from Gamesys follows that of Rainbow Riches Casino in November 2019, and the earlier success of Monopoly Casino in the UK in 2015.
Simon Mizzi, marketing director at Gamesys said: 'The launch of MEGAWAYS Casino further underlines Gamesys' commitment to developing a regularly-refreshed portfolio of games, destinations and exclusive branded content which appeal to our broad community of players - with all the safer gambling protections you'd expect.
'Megaways is one of the most popular game mechanics out there, so it's great to be able to work with BTG to exclusively develop and launch MEGAWAYS Casino in the UK - and bring a great range of titles together under one roof.'
