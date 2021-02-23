StockMarketWire.com - Greatland Gold, the precious and base metals exploration and development company has outlined the 2021 work programme for the Juri joint venture with Newscrest Mining, with initial drilling to focus on high priority targets including Los Diablos, Goliath, Outamind and Parlay.
Multiple additional targets within the Juri JV have been identified following analysis of results of a heliborne Airborne Electromagnetic survey conducted last year and further geological interpretation of regional aeromagnetics.
Exploration work at the Juri JV is focussed on the discovery of intrusion related gold-copper deposits similar to Havieron, Telfer and Winu.
The first round of drilling of high priority targets across the Paterson Range East and Black Hills licences is expected to commence by early April.
Shaun Day, CEO of Greatland Gold plc, said: 'It is with great excitement that we announce plans to begin exploration under our second joint venture with Newcrest in the Paterson region. Drilling will commence in the coming weeks at our Paterson Range East and Black Hills licences, testing the high-priority targets Parlay, Goliath, Outamind and Los Diablos.
'The joint venture will also look to progress several additional compelling targets that have emerged following analysis of geophysical data.'
Greatland Gold entered the Juri JV to accelerate its exploration activity and maximise value of the Paterson Range East and Black Hills licences.
Mr Day added: 'The Juri JV campaign forms part of our multi-pronged exploration strategy for 2021 in the highly prospective Paterson region. As Juri JV drilling gets underway, this will complement the ongoing work at Havieron with 65,000m of growth drilling planned in the next six months together with our exploration activities at our 100% licences across the region.'
