StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Aviva said it had agreed to sell its entire 40% shareholding in its joint venture in Turkey, AvivaSA Emeklilik ve Hayat AS, to Ageas Insurance International N.V. for £122 million.
Aviva's joint venture partner, Sabancı Holding, would retain its 40% shareholding.
The transaction wa expected to increase Aviva's IFRS net asset value and solvency II surplus1 by about £0.1bn.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
