StockMarketWire.com - Disease test-kit supplier Omega Diagnostics welcomed the publication of data that showed Covid-19 tests were effective when used in conjunction with the Pfizer-BioNTeach vaccine.
The UK Rapid Test Consortium, of which Omega was a partner, had presented new data relating to the performance of the AbC-19TM rapid antibody test.
'The initial study performed at the University of Birmingham highlighted the effectiveness of the AbC-19TM rapid antibody test in demonstrating immune response following vaccination,' the company said.
In total 193 individuals who had received a COVID-19 vaccine were tested for the presence of IgG antibodies to the full trimeric spike using the AbC-19TM test.
Of those individuals, a sub-set of 65 patients had been determined to have previously been infected with COVID-19, and 128 had no previous infection.
The study also concluded that patients previously infected with Covid-19 showed a stronger immune response to the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
