StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Mkango Resources said it had commenced flotation pilot plant test work for the Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi.
Flotation pilot plant processing had commenced at ALS Metallurgy in Perth, Australia.
A new, optimised flotation regime had been developed and now scaled up as part of the pilot programme.
Preparation for hydrometallurgical pilot testing was underway in Australia, to process rare earth mineral concentrate produced from the flotation pilot plant.
Mkango said the Songwe feasibility study was targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of this year.
'Scoping studies for rare earth separation have been completed, and strategic options for moving forward with potential sites are being evaluated,' it said.
'Rising rare earth prices and concerns over security of supply provide a very favourable market backdrop, with accelerating demand geared to growth in green technology applications.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
